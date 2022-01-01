Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Covington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Social Goat Tavern
1115 Church St. SE, Covington
Avg 3
(9 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.50
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
