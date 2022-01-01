Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Banner pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Nachos

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston