Covington restaurants you'll love

Covington restaurants
Toast
  • Covington

Otto’s image

FRENCH FRIES

Otto’s

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.7 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart of Tomato Dill Soup$14.00
Serves 4 people
Christmas Dinner Basket$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
Breakfast Casserole$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
More about Otto’s
The Standard image

 

The Standard

434 Main Street, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Ramen$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
Bao Buns (2)$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
Kid's Hot Chocolate$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
More about The Standard
Mck's Chicks image

 

Mck's Chicks

11 W 7th St, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings$13.99
Pork Grenade$7.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
More about Mck's Chicks
Spoon Kitchen and Market image

 

Spoon Kitchen and Market

501 Main st., Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl - VV, GF$10.00
baba ganoush, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, almonds, greek dressing
Baked Salmon$12.00
pickled red onions, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, apples, sunflower seeds, citrus dressing
Noodle Bowl - V$10.00
chilled noodles, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, edamame, kimchi, sunflower seeds, tamari-herb dressing
More about Spoon Kitchen and Market
Bouquet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Bouquet Restaurant

519 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Brussels$11.00
roasted brussels sprouts, root vegetable puree, kale crumble, radish, smoked bacon, golden raisins
The Motherboard*$38.00
five cheeses | two cured meats | two house meats | pickles & accompaniments
Maple Leaf Farm Duck*$29.00
Wheatberries, smoked carrot, roasted sunchoke, carrot and celery root slaw, pink peppercorn and cranberry au Poivre
More about Bouquet Restaurant
Rich's Proper Food & Drink image

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banh Mi Po' Boy$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Philly Po Boy$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Strips$13.00
3 Buttermilk Chicken Breast Strips, our Famous Chicken Batter, choice of Dipping Sauce
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Frida 602 image

 

Frida 602

602 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.4 (1239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spit Roasted Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, honey poblano, cabbage, mango, cotija
Pozole$10.00
House made broth, hominy, squash, carrots, cilantro, cabbage, and carnitas. Served with a side of chips
Chicken Burrito$11.00
"mission-style" with rice, beans, cheese, salsa fresca, grilled and served over lettuce with crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole
More about Frida 602
The Gruff image

PIZZA

The Gruff

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Italian Meat$16.00
Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella
Grass is Greener Salad$11.00
Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Gruff
Parlor On 7th image

 

Parlor On 7th

43 W 7th Street, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and Hickory Smoked, fall-off-the-bone Chicken Wings. Paired with our Parlor House Blue Cheese Dip, Southern Hot Sauce and Celery Sticks.
The "Hot Mess"$14.00
This is The Parlor's take on Nachos with a Bold Southern twist. Parlor Cheese blend, Beer Cheese and Pulled Pork smother a pile of Kettle Chips. Garnished with Tart Apple Cole Slaw, Sliced Jalapenos, Green Onions and a Drizzle of the Parlor Carolina Sauce.
The Perfect "Storm" Beer Cheese and Pretzels$10.00
Local Soft Pretzel sticks with Butter and Parlor Seasonings paired with our Perfect Braxton Brewing "Storm" Golden Ale Beer Cheese
More about Parlor On 7th
Y - Hangry Omar's image

 

Y - Hangry Omar's

401 Greenup St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempeh Slider$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
Small Fry$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Traditional Slider$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
More about Y - Hangry Omar's
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image

 

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Famous Flattop Burger*$11.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, dijonnaise, served on a Martin's potato bun.
Southwest Chicken Bowl*$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
Lettuce Wraps*$9.00
Thai-marinated chicken, shredded carrot and pepper slaw, peanut sauce. Three per order.
More about Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
Mama's image

 

Mama's

621 Main St., Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Chess Pie$34.00
Brown butter chess pie with pumpkin cream
More about Mama's
Crafts & Vines image

 

Crafts & Vines

642 Main St., Covington

Avg 5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crafts & Vines
Larry's image

HOT DOGS

Larry's

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
More about Larry's
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Eishaus/Frosthaus

115 Park Place, Covington

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
the g+e (goetta + egg)$9.95
Cold Brew
macchiato$2.75
More about Eishaus/Frosthaus
Restaurant banner

 

Covington Pod 1

401 Greenup Street, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Covington Pod 1
Restaurant banner

 

TBD Irish Pub

115 Park Pl, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TBD Irish Pub

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

