Covington restaurants you'll love


Otto’s
521 Main St, Covington
|Quart of Tomato Dill Soup
|$14.00
Serves 4 people
|Christmas Dinner Basket
|$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
|Breakfast Casserole
|$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
The Standard
434 Main Street, Covington
|Smoked Pork Ramen
|$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
|Bao Buns (2)
|$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
|Kid's Hot Chocolate
|$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
Mck's Chicks
11 W 7th St, Covington
|Smoked Wings
|$13.99
|Pork Grenade
|$7.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
Spoon Kitchen and Market
501 Main st., Covington
|Mediterranean Bowl - VV, GF
|$10.00
baba ganoush, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, almonds, greek dressing
|Baked Salmon
|$12.00
pickled red onions, cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, apples, sunflower seeds, citrus dressing
|Noodle Bowl - V
|$10.00
chilled noodles, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, edamame, kimchi, sunflower seeds, tamari-herb dressing

Bouquet Restaurant
519 Main St, Covington
|Roasted Brussels
|$11.00
roasted brussels sprouts, root vegetable puree, kale crumble, radish, smoked bacon, golden raisins
|The Motherboard*
|$38.00
five cheeses | two cured meats | two house meats | pickles & accompaniments
|Maple Leaf Farm Duck*
|$29.00
Wheatberries, smoked carrot, roasted sunchoke, carrot and celery root slaw, pink peppercorn and cranberry au Poivre
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
703 Madison Ave, Covington
|Banh Mi Po' Boy
|$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
|Chicken Philly Po Boy
|$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
3 Buttermilk Chicken Breast Strips, our Famous Chicken Batter, choice of Dipping Sauce
Frida 602
602 Main St, Covington
|Spit Roasted Chicken Taco
|$4.00
grilled chicken, honey poblano, cabbage, mango, cotija
|Pozole
|$10.00
House made broth, hominy, squash, carrots, cilantro, cabbage, and carnitas. Served with a side of chips
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
"mission-style" with rice, beans, cheese, salsa fresca, grilled and served over lettuce with crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole

The Gruff
129 E 2nd St, Covington
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
|Italian Meat
|$16.00
Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella
|Grass is Greener Salad
|$11.00
Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette
Parlor On 7th
43 W 7th Street, Covington
|Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and Hickory Smoked, fall-off-the-bone Chicken Wings. Paired with our Parlor House Blue Cheese Dip, Southern Hot Sauce and Celery Sticks.
|The "Hot Mess"
|$14.00
This is The Parlor's take on Nachos with a Bold Southern twist. Parlor Cheese blend, Beer Cheese and Pulled Pork smother a pile of Kettle Chips. Garnished with Tart Apple Cole Slaw, Sliced Jalapenos, Green Onions and a Drizzle of the Parlor Carolina Sauce.
|The Perfect "Storm" Beer Cheese and Pretzels
|$10.00
Local Soft Pretzel sticks with Butter and Parlor Seasonings paired with our Perfect Braxton Brewing "Storm" Golden Ale Beer Cheese
Y - Hangry Omar's
401 Greenup St, Covington
|Tempeh Slider
|$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
|Small Fry
|$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
|Traditional Slider
|$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington
|Famous Flattop Burger*
|$11.00
Two smashed patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, dijonnaise, served on a Martin's potato bun.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl*
|$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
|Lettuce Wraps*
|$9.00
Thai-marinated chicken, shredded carrot and pepper slaw, peanut sauce. Three per order.
Mama's
621 Main St., Covington
|Pumpkin Chess Pie
|$34.00
Brown butter chess pie with pumpkin cream

Eishaus/Frosthaus
115 Park Place, Covington
|the g+e (goetta + egg)
|$9.95
|Cold Brew
|macchiato
|$2.75
TBD Irish Pub
115 Park Pl, Covington