Covington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Covington

The Standard

 

The Standard

434 Main Street, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bao Buns (2)$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
Smoked Pork Ramen$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
Kid's Hot Chocolate$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
The Standard
Bouquet Restaurant

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Bouquet Restaurant

519 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Delivery
Popular items
Roasted Brussels$11.00
roasted brussels sprouts, root vegetable puree, kale crumble, radish, smoked bacon, golden raisins
The Motherboard*$38.00
five cheeses | two cured meats | two house meats | pickles & accompaniments
Maple Leaf Farm Duck*$29.00
Wheatberries, smoked carrot, roasted sunchoke, carrot and celery root slaw, pink peppercorn and cranberry au Poivre
Bouquet Restaurant
Rich's Proper Food & Drink

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Delivery
Popular items
Banh Mi Po' Boy$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Philly Po Boy$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Strips$13.00
3 Buttermilk Chicken Breast Strips, our Famous Chicken Batter, choice of Dipping Sauce
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Frida 602

 

Frida 602

602 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.4 (1239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spit Roasted Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, honey poblano, cabbage, mango, cotija
Pozole$10.00
House made broth, hominy, squash, carrots, cilantro, cabbage, and carnitas. Served with a side of chips
Chicken Burrito$11.00
"mission-style" with rice, beans, cheese, salsa fresca, grilled and served over lettuce with crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Frida 602
The Gruff

PIZZA

The Gruff

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
Delivery
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Italian Meat$16.00
Housemade red sauce, pepperoni, salami, fresh basil, parmesan & mozzarella
Grass is Greener Salad$11.00
Greens, granny smith apples, pecans, dried berries, radish, green onion & blue cheese, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette
The Gruff
Parlor On 7th

 

Parlor On 7th

43 W 7th Street, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and Hickory Smoked, fall-off-the-bone Chicken Wings. Paired with our Parlor House Blue Cheese Dip, Southern Hot Sauce and Celery Sticks.
The "Hot Mess"$14.00
This is The Parlor's take on Nachos with a Bold Southern twist. Parlor Cheese blend, Beer Cheese and Pulled Pork smother a pile of Kettle Chips. Garnished with Tart Apple Cole Slaw, Sliced Jalapenos, Green Onions and a Drizzle of the Parlor Carolina Sauce.
Bourbon Bacon Burger$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Glaze, and White American Cheese.
Parlor On 7th
Y - Hangry Omar's

 

Y - Hangry Omar's

401 Greenup St, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Delivery
Popular items
Tempeh Slider$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
Small Fry$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Traditional Slider$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
Y - Hangry Omar's
Crafts & Vines

 

Crafts & Vines

642 Main St., Covington

Avg 5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Crafts & Vines
Larry's

HOT DOGS

Larry's

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Larry's

