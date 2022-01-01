Covington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Covington
FRENCH FRIES
Otto’s
521 Main St, Covington
|Popular items
|Quart of Tomato Dill Soup
|$14.00
Serves 4 people
|Christmas Dinner Basket
|$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
|Breakfast Casserole
|$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
703 Madison Ave, Covington
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Po' Boy
|$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
|Chicken Philly Po Boy
|$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
3 Buttermilk Chicken Breast Strips, our Famous Chicken Batter, choice of Dipping Sauce
Y - Hangry Omar's
401 Greenup St, Covington
|Popular items
|Tempeh Slider
|$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
|Small Fry
|$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
|Traditional Slider
|$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun