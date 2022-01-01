Covington breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Covington

Otto’s image

FRENCH FRIES

Otto’s

521 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.7 (1567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart of Tomato Dill Soup$14.00
Serves 4 people
Christmas Dinner Basket$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
Breakfast Casserole$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
More about Otto’s
Rich's Proper Food & Drink image

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banh Mi Po' Boy$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Philly Po Boy$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Strips$13.00
3 Buttermilk Chicken Breast Strips, our Famous Chicken Batter, choice of Dipping Sauce
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Y - Hangry Omar's image

 

Y - Hangry Omar's

401 Greenup St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempeh Slider$5.00
Chickpea Tempeh Patty, American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatillo Relish, Potato Bun. Can Be Prepared Vegan Upon Request*
Small Fry$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Traditional Slider$3.50
Black Hawk Farms Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
More about Y - Hangry Omar's
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Eishaus/Frosthaus

115 Park Place, Covington

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
the g+e (goetta + egg)$9.95
Cold Brew
macchiato$2.75
More about Eishaus/Frosthaus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Covington

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Covington to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston