Chicken salad in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Y'all Café Rivercenter - 100 E rivercenter
Y'all Café Rivercenter - 100 E rivercenter
50 E Rivercenter Blvd Ste 1150, Covington
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens with Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tortilla Strips, Baja Sauce, Corn and Black Bean Salsa
More about The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
PIZZA
The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
129 E 2nd St, Covington
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Greens, roasted corn, pickled zucchini, grape tomato & green onion, with cilantro chipotle dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$14.00