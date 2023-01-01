Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Y'all Café Rivercenter - 100 E rivercenter

50 E Rivercenter Blvd Ste 1150, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens with Marinated Chicken, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tortilla Strips, Baja Sauce, Corn and Black Bean Salsa
More about Y'all Café Rivercenter - 100 E rivercenter
Smoked Chicken Salad image

PIZZA

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$11.00
Housemade with pecans & tart apples, topped with lettuce & tomato
Served on your choice of bread - ciabatta, wheat, rye, wheat wrap or a bed of greens
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
Greens, roasted corn, pickled zucchini, grape tomato & green onion, with cilantro chipotle dressing
Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.

