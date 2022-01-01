Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Covington

Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Mck's Chicks image

 

Mck's Chicks

11 W 7th St, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Mck's Chicks
Rich's Proper Food & Drink image

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA

The Gruff

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy, golden fried chicken, spicy pickled slaw & black pepper aioli on a brioche bun
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
More about The Gruff
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter image

 

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Everybody Loves Tacos*$9.00
Braised pork, salsa verde, pickled onions, cilantro, corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa. Three per order.
Southwest Chicken Bowl*$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
Biscuits and Gravy*$9.00
Fresh baked biscuits with house-made sausage gravy. Full order: two split biscuits. Half order: one split biscuit.
More about Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

