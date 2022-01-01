Chicken sandwiches in Covington
Mck's Chicks
11 W 7th St, Covington
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
703 Madison Ave, Covington
|Lunch Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
PIZZA
The Gruff
129 E 2nd St, Covington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy, golden fried chicken, spicy pickled slaw & black pepper aioli on a brioche bun
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington
