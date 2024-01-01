Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve fish and chips

Rich's Proper Food & Drink image

 

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

703 Madison Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish And Chips$19.00
Wild Caught Cod, Braxton Bavarian Lager Batter, Fries, Tartar Sauce, Slaw, and Lemon Wedge. Our Cod is Marine Stewardship Council Certified Sustainable.
More about Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Item pic

 

Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Covington

112 E 4th Street, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish 'n' Chips Half$12.00
Beer-battered golden-fried cod, served with house cut fries, coleslaw & our tartar sauce.
Fish 'n' Chips Full$18.00
Beer-battered golden-fried cod, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw & our tartar sauce.
More about Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Covington

