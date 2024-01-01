Fish and chips in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve fish and chips
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
703 Madison Ave, Covington
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Wild Caught Cod, Braxton Bavarian Lager Batter, Fries, Tartar Sauce, Slaw, and Lemon Wedge. Our Cod is Marine Stewardship Council Certified Sustainable.
Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Covington
112 E 4th Street, Covington
|Fish 'n' Chips Half
|$12.00
Beer-battered golden-fried cod, served with house cut fries, coleslaw & our tartar sauce.
|Fish 'n' Chips Full
|$18.00
Beer-battered golden-fried cod, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw & our tartar sauce.