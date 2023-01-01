Nachos in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve nachos
More about Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington
|Doritos Nacho Cheese
|$1.25
Choose from Cool Ranch, Flamin' Hot, or Nacho Cheese
More about Smoke Justis
Smoke Justis
302 Court St., Covington
|Half Tray Smoked Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.
|Full Tray Smoked Nachos
|$16.00
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.