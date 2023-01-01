Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Covington

Covington restaurants that serve nachos

Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter

50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington

Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.25
Choose from Cool Ranch, Flamin' Hot, or Nacho Cheese
Smoke Justis

302 Court St., Covington

Half Tray Smoked Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.
Full Tray Smoked Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, shredded cheese, green onion, jalapeños, smoked chicken and sour cream.
