Pies in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve pies

The Gruff image

PIZZA

The Gruff

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie Bird Seasonal Pie Slice$7.00
More about The Gruff
Pumpkin Chess Pie image

 

Mama's

621 Main St., Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Chess Pie$34.00
Brown butter chess pie with pumpkin cream
More about Mama's

