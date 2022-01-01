Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve salmon

Bouquet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Bouquet Restaurant

519 Main St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ora King Salmon$32.00
yukon potatoes | zucchini | rainbow chard |
green beans | arugula cream
More about Bouquet Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Lemon Dill Salmon Pate$12.00
Served with English cucumber, sliced radish & brick oven sweet potato flatbread. (GF)
Smoked Salmon$11.00
Smoked salmon, arugula, red onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on an everything bagel
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips
More about The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.

