Salmon in Covington

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Bouquet Restaurant
519 Main St, Covington
|Ora King Salmon
|$32.00
yukon potatoes | zucchini | rainbow chard |
green beans | arugula cream
PIZZA
The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
129 E 2nd St, Covington
|Smoked Lemon Dill Salmon Pate
|$12.00
Served with English cucumber, sliced radish & brick oven sweet potato flatbread. (GF)
|Smoked Salmon
|$11.00
Smoked salmon, arugula, red onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on an everything bagel
Including your choice of house prepared side or chips