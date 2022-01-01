Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve sliders

The Gruff image

PIZZA

The Gruff

129 E 2nd St, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider$7.00
More about The Gruff
Y - Hangry Omar's image

 

Y - Hangry Omar's

401 Greenup St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Fry$6.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
Small Fry$4.00
Served with Hangry Omar's Sauce
West Coast Slider Two Pack$7.50
Mustard Seared Angus Beef, 1001 Island, Caramelized Onion, House Pickle, Potato Bun
More about Y - Hangry Omar's

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Chicken Sandwiches

Collard Greens

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Pork Belly

Pies

Map

More near Covington to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston