Tacos in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Frida 602
Frida 602
602 Main St, Covington
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
Marinated pork, pineapple, pastor sauce, cilantro & onion
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, verde crema, cobija & mango salsa
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Fried Shrimp, chimichurri & pineapple salsa
More about Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
Butler's Pantry at Rivercenter
50 E. RiverCenter Blvd, Covington
|Everybody Loves Tacos*
|$9.00
Braised pork, salsa verde, pickled onions, cilantro, corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa. Three per order.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl*
|$12.00
Golden rice, sauteed pepper and onion blend, tortilla strips, Baja crema, corn & black bean salsa, pickled red onion.
|Biscuits and Gravy*
|$9.00
Fresh baked biscuits with house-made sausage gravy. Full order: two split biscuits. Half order: one split biscuit.