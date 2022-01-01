Covington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Covington

Pyre Provisions image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Meat & Two Sides$20.00
Choice of 1/2 lb meat and 2 pit sides. pickles, and cornbread
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
house cured pork belly, jalapeno, radish, sesame seed vinaigrette
Cantonese Glazed Pork Ribs$18.00
Roasted Pineapple BBQ, Peanuts, Herbs
More about Pyre Provisions
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill image

 

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill

434 N Columbia St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened and dressed with Cole Slaw
Shrimp Remoulade Wrap$10.00
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, and Grilled Red Onions
Large House Salad$6.00
Cheddar, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons
More about Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
CHICKEN PLATTER$13.00
HUSH PUPPIES$4.50
More about The Chimes

