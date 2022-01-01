Covington seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Covington

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PoBoy Shrimp$13.00
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
Half Shell Oysters DZ$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli image

SEAFOOD

Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli

1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Rusty Pelican image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Rusty Pelican

482 Mrytle Dr, Covington

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Fried Cheese$7.99
Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Marinara Sauce.
Shroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Aged Swiss Cheese.
