Covington seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Covington
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Popular items
|PoBoy Shrimp
|$13.00
All po-boys are served on pressed Gambino’s French bread.
|Half Shell Oysters DZ
|$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
More about Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli
SEAFOOD
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli
1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington
More about Rusty Pelican
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Rusty Pelican
482 Mrytle Dr, Covington
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
|Fried Cheese
|$7.99
Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks Breaded with Italian Breadcrumbs, Served with Marinara Sauce.
|Shroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Aged Swiss Cheese.