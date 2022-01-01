Bacon cheeseburgers in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Rusty Pelican
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Rusty Pelican
482 Mrytle Dr, Covington
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$11.99
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington
|BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
|GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.