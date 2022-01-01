Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Rusty Pelican image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Rusty Pelican

482 Mrytle Dr, Covington

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.99
More about Rusty Pelican
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
GARLIC PARMESAN BACON BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, mayo, fried onion strings and garlic parmesan sauce.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
JALAPENO BACON BURGER$12.50
More about The Chimes

