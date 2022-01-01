Burritos in Covington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Burrito Supreme$11.25
Burrito Supreme$13.95
lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans
Make Your Own Burrito$14.00
choose any to make your own burrito
More about La Carreta - Covington
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Illegal Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

