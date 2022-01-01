Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Cheese Pizza
Covington restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Lit Pizza
71180 Highway 1077, Covington
Avg 4
(6 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
$6.00
More about Lit Pizza
Fat Boy's Pizza
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington
No reviews yet
Half Slice Cheese Pizza and 20 oz Drink
$6.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Covington
Po Boy
Nachos
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Gumbo
Chicken Sandwiches
Pudding
Salmon
More near Covington to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston