Cheese pizza in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lit Pizza

71180 Highway 1077, Covington

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$6.00
More about Lit Pizza
Item pic

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Slice Cheese Pizza and 20 oz Drink$6.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza

