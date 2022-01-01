Cheeseburgers in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
La Carreta - Covington
812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington
|Adult Cheeseburger
|$11.50
jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado