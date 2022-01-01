Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Seasoned Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD$15.00
BLACKENED\\GRILLED CHICKEN LARGE TOSS SALAD$14.00
CLUB SALAD BASE (NO CHICKEN)$13.00
More about The Chimes

Hammond

