Chicken salad in Covington

BURRITOS • SALADS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
70488 Hwy 21, Covington
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Seasoned Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Mugshots Grill & Bar
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.