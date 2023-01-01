Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington
Restaurant banner

 

Uno Dos Tacos - Covington

71331 Louisiana Highway 1077, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos - Covington

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Turkey Clubs

Bisque

Gumbo

Coleslaw

Shrimp Salad

Cheesecake

Hummus

Poboy

Map

More near Covington to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston