Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Banner pic

 

Turgeau's

207 North New Hampshire Street, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF/VEGAN/NUT FREE)$3.00
More about Turgeau's
Item pic

 

Etouffee To Geaux

516 S Tyler St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Etouffee To Geaux

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

Waffles

Shrimp Salad

Burritos

Crab Cakes

Italian Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Covington to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston