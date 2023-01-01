Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve coleslaw

Red Bird Fried Chicken

70437 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington

LARGE (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)$6.99
COLESLAW (16OZ)
REGULAR (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)$3.99
COLESLAW (8OZ)
Etouffee To Geaux

516 S Tyler St, Covington

Coleslaw$3.50
Hammond

