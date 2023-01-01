Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Coleslaw
Covington restaurants that serve coleslaw
Red Bird Fried Chicken
70437 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington
No reviews yet
LARGE (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)
$6.99
COLESLAW (16OZ)
REGULAR (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)
$3.99
COLESLAW (8OZ)
More about Red Bird Fried Chicken
Etouffee To Geaux
516 S Tyler St, Covington
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Etouffee To Geaux
Browse other tasty dishes in Covington
Crab Cakes
Crawfish Etouffee
Fried Chicken Salad
Green Beans
Tostadas
Grilled Chicken
Bisque
Grits
More near Covington to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(837 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston