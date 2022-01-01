Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Covington

Covington restaurants that serve italian salad

Turgeau's

207 North New Hampshire Street, Covington

Small Italian Salad$7.99
Large Italian Salad$14.99
Romaine tossed in house made Italian dressing with cubed salami, ham and provlone. Topped with olive salad and tomato
Fat Boy’s Pizza - Covington

69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington

Side Italian Salad$4.99
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
LRG Italian Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
