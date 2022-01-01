Quesadillas in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
La Carreta - Covington
812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington
|K3. Kid Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$12.00
cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce
|L1. Quesadilla Lunch
|$10.25
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
BURRITOS • SALADS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
70488 Hwy 21, Covington
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Pork Quesadilla
|$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze