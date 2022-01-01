Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Uptowner Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
K3. Kid Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla Appetizer$12.00
cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce
L1. Quesadilla Lunch$10.25
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
More about La Carreta - Covington
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Pork Quesadilla$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

