Cow Key Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
5001 5th Avenue
Location
5001 5th Avenue
Key West FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Docks
Come in and enjoy!
Grain & Berry
Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.
Loyal Order of the Moose #1760
Come in and enjoy!
Big Cheezees Chillin Grill
We are a Locally Family Owned and Operated Pizza Joint! We make our Dough in House from Scratch Daily! We use only the Freshest Vegetables Cut Fresh Daily in House! We use Only Premium Old World Pepperoni and the Finest Meats! We make our Pizza Sauce and Ranch from Scratch. We Feature Premium Hand Dipped Ice Cream in our House Made Waffle Cones. Domestic and Imported Beers, Wine as well as our House made Wine Slushies. We Proudly Feature Coca-Cola Products. We also offer Coney Dogs, Smash Burgers, Mexican 1Street Tacos, Nachos Chips,, Dips and Cheeses made fresh Daily in House. Our Goal to make the Freshest Comfort Food with a Smile, passion and love for what we do co.e in and let our family take care of you!