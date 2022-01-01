Go
Toast

Cowbell Grill & Tap

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

49 Lisbon Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)

Popular Items

Jack In The Box Butter Burger$13.88
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
The Sunrise$15.88
Burger topped w/ Bacon, Avocado and a fried egg
Choose Condiment
Fried Pickles$9.88
Panko based fried butterchip pickles w/ Boom Boom sauce
Grass Fed Burger$12.88
Aloha Burger$13.88
Burger topped with homemade pineapple salsa and teriyaki
Hot & Creamy$13.88
Burger Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Boneless Tenders$12.88
Steak Burger$11.88
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.88
Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon and Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

49 Lisbon Street

Lewiston ME

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boba

No reviews yet

Asia has long been known for its wide variety of delicious street food. Over the years, the food sold in these local markets have deservedly become well-respected in today’s Asian restaurants, boba’s mission is to bring authentic Asian flavors to the greater Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area.
Boba’s authentic cuisine with a local twist is rooted in our family’s traditions that began in northern Thailand in the early 80’s. After migrating to the United States, our grandparents craved the unapologetic flavors and textures of true Asian food—dumplings with a crunch, spicy noodles, skewers fired over the charcoal grill, and food prepared from fresh ingredients. Since 2015, boba (the name derives from the tapioca pearl a classic staple of flavored bubble tea drinks) stands as a testament to our family traditions by serving Asian-themed dishes influenced by the best of Thailand, Vietnam,Taiwan, and China.

David Made Pizza

No reviews yet

Handmade wood fired squares in Lewiston Maine

Forage Market Lewiston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Bones Grill

No reviews yet

Lewiston Born and Fed ! Enjoy canal-side dining on our patio or inside a historic mill.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston