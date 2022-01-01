Go
Bars & Lounges

Cowboy Monkey

Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

663 Reviews

$$

6 Taylor St

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$10.00
three (3) flour tortillas with chihuahua cheese, cilantro chicken, guacamole, salsa & chipotle sour cream PLEASE NOTE WE ARE USING FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR OUR TACOS TO GO
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

6 Taylor St, Champaign IL 61820

Directions

