Go
Toast

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston

At Cowboys and Indians, family serves family. We offer the best of local Texan favorites and authentic Indian dishes in a modern casual dining experince. Our menu blends the flavors of Texas and spices of India with local and organic ingredients and all-natural meats to offer diverse and healthy dining options. We invite you to explore our traditional and unique dishes complimented by Texas craft beers, wines and inspired hand craft cocktails.

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

519 Shepherd Dr. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)

Popular Items

Saag Paneer$15.60
An Indian favorite spinach with sauteed paneer cheese. Also known as palak paneer by some!
Himalayan Heat Burger$15.85
Indian inspired - Mozzarella, himalayan sauce, onions, japs, tomato
Butter Chicken Tikka Masala$15.85
Most famous dish on our menu! Grilled tandoori chicken simmered in tikka masala butter sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. This is a very authentic family recipe, less cream more spices. Try it spicy if you like the tikka flavor!
Naan 65 Quesadilla Ckn$13.45
CNI twist on a Texas favorite, Served with Chicken.
Lamb Vindaloo$19.65
From Goa to Houston, popular dish with lamb and potato in a flavorful chili curry sauce.
Achar Bhindi$14.25
An Indian vegetarian favorite. Spiced okra with potato curried in spiced pickle. Vegan!
Daal Tarka$12.85
Lentils churned with curry leaves, finished with a Gujarati tarka
Beef Seekh Kabob$17.55
Hand crafted marinated beef cooked over a fire grill on a seekh. One of the most amazing seekh spices in Houston!
Samosas 3 pcs$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie three pieces
Classic Cheddar Burger$12.25
1/2 lb Classic cheese burger
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 Shepherd Dr.

HOUSTON TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zoa Moroccan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

No reviews yet

Cabo is a restaurant that commits and dedicates to preserve Mexican food recipes as they are made in Mexico so we deliver an authentic flavor to our customers in the U.S.A.
Like in our country, we prepare everything fresh from scratch. In Mexico there is a large availability and easy access to fresh ingredients straight from local farmers, fishermen and even cattle growers. That’s how we learned nothing beats FRESH! And that is something we try to keep here. We search all around to get the freshest ingredients possible so we can deliver exceptional flavor to our customers. That definitely you can taste!

HandleBar Houston

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE ADULT WONDERLAND

Soma Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston