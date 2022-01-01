Go
Cowfish, widely considered to be the restaurant of choice in Fremont County, is actively striving to become known as the best restaurant in Wyoming. We provide perfectly prepared steaks, pastas, and seafood with a full bar, beer brewed in-house, and innovative cocktails.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

148 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

Cow Tenderloin Tips$25.00
Tequila Cream Sauce, Penned Pasta, Lime, Cilantro
Smothered Fries$10.00
Gorgonzola Fondue, Crispy Bacon
Spicy Coffee Dry Rub Ribeye$45.00
Baked Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Microgreens, Seasonal Vegetable
Beer Cheese Burger$15.00
Crispy Bacon, Field Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Jack Mormon Pale Cheese, Brioche Bun
Baby Back Ribs$26.00
Apple Cider Braised, Cowfish BBQ Sauce, Hand-cut Fries
Local Burger$15.00
Melted White Cheddar, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Iceberg, Dijon, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun
Oaxaca Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Spice-Rubbed Grilled Chicken, Fire-Roasted Corn, Avocado, Toasted Pepitas, Field Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Side Salad$5.00
Cowfish Carrot Cake$11.00
Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts, Candied Carrot
Southwest Eggrolls$12.00
Chicken, Guacamole, Sweet Chili Sauce, Shredded Cabbage
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

148 Main St

Lander WY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gannett Grill

No reviews yet

Enjoy pizza, burgers, salads, and sandwiches from the Gannett Grill, local beer from the Lander Bar, and a sweet frozen treat from the Scream Shack.

Lincoln Street Bakery

No reviews yet

Artisan bakery specializing in pastries and sourdough bread.

Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

No reviews yet

ENJOY THE DIFFERENCE!
Deka-Guy Hee
(Shoshone for “The Eating House”) will feature a new menu and new items.
Restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4pm-9pm.

