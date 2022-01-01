Cowgirl Market
Come in and enjoy!
2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,
Location
2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,
Santa Rosa Beach FL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pickles
Pickle’s is known for our custom blend of brisket and short rib beef burgers, signature sandwiches, locally sourced ice cream for hand-spun milkshakes, famous fried pickles and breakfast served up fresh daily!
Located right on the Seaside Central Square, Pickle’s offers some of the best people watching in town. Grab a spot under the shade from the trees to enjoy an ice cold bucket of beer and the soft Gulf breeze while you relax in the heart of 30A.
Don’t forget the kiddos – they love Pickle’s! Whether it’s an all beef hotdog, classic corndog, or timeless grilled cheese they’re after, the kids will have a blast enjoying their meal and milkshake seconds from the sand.
Pickle’s values our guest oriented, fun, colorful and certainly family-friendly environment and look forward to serving our guests all year long!
We open daily for breakfast at 8:00 am and have seasonal closing times.
Wine World - Water Color
Come in and enjoy!
Wine Bar - Water Color
Come in and enjoy!
The Shrimp Shack
The Shrimp Shack sits atop the natural, rolling Gulf dunes in Seaside, Florida, just waiting for you and your family to visit. You can dine outside under an umbrella-covered table facing 30A or go beachside and sit on the new Seaside boardwalk; no doubt you’ll enjoy sparkling beach waves for an experience you’ll long remember.
Choose from fresh Steamed Gulf Shrimp by the pound, or try some sweet deep-water Royal Red shrimp. Our beloved steamed Lobster Roll, or a new favorite, our grilled or blackened Gulf grouper sandwich, accompanied by a bottle or glass of wine from our ever-changing wine list is destined to be a satisfying lunch or dinner.
All of our seafood is fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and with our new location on the boardwalk you are sure to have a delicious and scenic meal.
**Consumer Advisory: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.**