Cowgirl Creamery Point Reyes

80 4th St

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Grilled$14.00
Ginger Snap$3.00
Muffaletta$11.00
Chocolate Chip$3.00
Kale Caesar$10.00
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Cowgirl Creamery Organic Wagon Wheel Cheese, Diestel Oven Roasted Turkey, House-made Onion Jam, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Rustic Ciabatta Roll
Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Served Cold
Seasonal Grilled Cheese$14.00
Grilled Cheese$12.00
House Pickles$7.00
Tomato Soup$7.00
Location

80 4th St

Point Reyes CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
