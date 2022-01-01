Go
Cowiche Creek Brewing Company

Beer Made the Farmer Way

514 Thompson Road, BLDG #2

Popular Items

Basic B Burger$18.00
USDA Prime Ground Chuck & Brisket Burger Patty, American Cheese, Choice of toppings: Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries
North Fork Burger$18.00
USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Extra Sharp Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Fries
Mama Mia Grinder$17.00
Oven Baked Bolillo Roll with Manchego Cheese, Capicola, Cotto Salami, and Pepperoni. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hot Peppers, Oil & Vinegar and Italian Seasoning. Served with House Kettle Chips
Highlander Burger$19.00
USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeno Spread, Burger Sauce,Fries
Smoke Jumper Burger$21.00
USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Buckboard Bacon, Blistered Jalapeno, Smoked Gouda, Sweet Onion, Arugula, Pickles, BBQ Mayo, Fries
Triple Threat Grilled Cheese$17.00
Texas Toast, Swiss and American Cheese, Cured by Visconti's Buckboard Bacon, Mama Lil's Peppers, Fries
Bacon Ranch Burger$19.00
USDA Prime Chuck and Brisket Burger, Tillamook Swiss Cheese, Bacon, House Ranch Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet Onions, Fries
Crumb Snatcher$6.00
Kids Hot Dog, Choose your toppings: Ketchup, Yellow or Deli Mustard, Toasted Roll
Tommy Want Wingy!$14.00
Crispy Chicken Wings | Carrots | Celery | Ranch
Choice of: Dry Rub, Korean Kalbi, Medium Buffalo, or Omega Block

Location

514 Thompson Road, BLDG #2

Cowiche WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
