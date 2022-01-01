Go
Cox Bros BBQ

Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

223 McCall Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Packs$60.00
Priced per person (minimum of 4). Choice of 3 classic meats and 3 house sides served with sliced bread. Sub premium meats for $1 each per person.
3 Meat Platter$16.50
Choice of 3 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.
Combo - Regular Sandwich$12.00
Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.
Combo - Jumbo Sandwich$13.50
Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread. Includes a side and drink.
Smokehouse Salad$10.00
Choice of turkey, pork, or brisket with fresh greens, cheddar, and croutons with choice of dressing
Smoked Brisket lb$23.00
Pulled Pork lb$16.00
1 Meat Platter$12.50
Choice of classic meat piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.
I-70 Seasoned Fries$3.00
Skin-on fries tossed in our signature fry seasoning
2 Meat Platter$14.50
Choice of 2 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides. Sub premium meat(s) for $3 each.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Location

223 McCall Rd

Manhattan KS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

