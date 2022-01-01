Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

Go
The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

Guacamole$12.00
Serrano chili, yellow onion, cilantro and lime with fried sea salt potato scoops.
Chicken Avocado Club$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, green leaf lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on herbed ciabatta.
Fig & Truffle Burger$16.00
All-American blend of short rib, brisket and ground chuck, white truffle cheddar, mushroom duxelles, bacon-fig jam, and arugula on a brioche bun.
Brussels & Kale Caesar$12.00
Brussels sprouts, baby kale, caesar dressing, cashews, croutons and parmesan.
Pommes Frites$5.00
Coyne's Cheeseburger$15.00
All-American blend of chuck, brisket and short rib patty, choice of cheese, iceberg and tomato with avocado aioli on a brioche bun, garnished with red onion and pickle.
Beet & Chèvre Salad$13.00
Roasted red & yellow beets, crispy panko goat cheese chèvre, avocado, pistachios, arugula, olive oil and lemon.
Coyne's Steak Sandwich$18.00
Prime beef, grilled peppers and onions, provolone and mayo on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Curry Chop$16.00
Butter lettuce, creamy yellow curry dressing, rotisserie chicken, snap peas, green apple, cashews and crispy chow mein.
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
