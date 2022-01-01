Go
Coyo Taco - Brickell

Miami’s freshest Mexican street food experience.

1111 SW 1 AVE

Popular Items

Grouper Frito$9.50
Coyo Guacamole$8.00
hand smashed Hass avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Camaron$9.50
achiote, seared gulf shrimp, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, flour tortilla
Elote de Calle$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
Pollo al Carbon Quesadilla$13.50
large flour tortilla, queso mixto, pico de gallo, crema and pollo al carbon
Tortilla Chips$1.50
fresh fried tortillas chips
Pollo al Carbon$8.00
grilled marinated chicken, queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca, cilantro
1111 SW 1 AVE

Miami FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
