Coyote Blues

Classic Mexican flare has a Cajun twist in this casual space with options such as shrimp & grits, duck quesadillas, angus border burger, and seafood chimichangas. Come in today and enjoy all Coyote Blues has to offer!

1430 Union University Dr

Popular Items

Green Salsa$1.00
Roasted green tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, cream cheese & cilantro.
Salmon Tacos$9.00
Grilled salmon, lettuce, mango salsa & honey chipotle drizzle on flour tortillas.
Chicken Taco$4.00
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico, mixed cheese and chipotle aioli.
Extra Bag of Chips$1.00
Seafood Chimichanga$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with seafood cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Angus Border Burger$12.00
Bacon, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, guacamole, bbq sauce & chipotle aioli served on jalapeno cheese bun & served with fresh cut fries.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with onions, peppers & mixed cheeses.
Chicken Chimichanga$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, Mexican rice, onions, peppers, queso and topped with red bell pepper cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Chicken Fajita$12.00
Fajitas served with flour tortillas onions, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico & garlic butter.
Queso Blanco$6.00
Served with pueblo chips
Location

1430 Union University Dr

Suite E TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Located in the heart of historic downtown Greeley, The Greeley Chophouse offers fine dining in Northern Colorado. It is the perfect place to enjoy a great steak or fresh seafood, entertain business associates, or get away for a romantic date night. We also have a private room that is ideal for parties, meetings, and special events. No matter the occasion, an evening out at the Chophouse is a memorable experience you will want to return to again and again.
​We serve the finest locally-sourced meats and freshest seafoods paired with a perfectly balanced assortment of wines. Our goal at Greeley Chophouse is to exceed your expectations and to welcome you back often.
​We serve the finest locally-sourced meats and freshest seafoods paired with a perfectly balanced assortment of wines. Our goal at Greeley Chophouse is to exceed your expectations and to welcome you back often.
We look forward to your next visit--we always offer something new and delicious to delight you.

