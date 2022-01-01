Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Coyote Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

No reviews yet

210 The Plaza

Beaver Creek, CO 81620

Popular Items

KIDS QUESADILLA$7.99
A folded flour with melted jack/cheddar cheese.
MAC-N-CHEESE$7.99
Kraft® Macaroni & Cheese, just like mom makes at home.
TACO PLATE$13.99
Two tacos served in soft, warm, flour tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato.
All Tacos are served in flour tortillas unless otherwise noted.
ENCHILADAS$16.99
Choice of protein, rolled in a corn tortilla, smothered with your choice of sauces and topped with cheese.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$3.99
Tortilla soup is a traditional Mexican soup made of fire roasted corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a chicken broth containing tomato, garlic, onion, carrot, celery, zucchini, and seasoned with traditional Mexican seasonings. We serve our soup topped with crisp corn tortilla strips and shredded cheddar / Jack cheese blend.
BURRITO$16.99
Choice of protein, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with green chili and topped with cheese.
FAJITAS$24.99
Grilled skirt steak or chicken breast, sauteed red and green bell peppers & onions with sides of sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo served with 3 flour tortillas.
CHICKEN FINGERS$9.99
All natural breaded breast meat served with kettle chips & a side of ranch.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

210 The Plaza, Beaver Creek CO 81620

