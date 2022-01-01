Go
Toast

Coyote Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

3527 hwy 153

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagels/Cream Cheese$2.25
Muffin
Hot Specialty*
Kid Kreamz$3.29
Coyote Frappes*
Crazy Croissant*$6.00
Hot Chai Tea
Muffins$3.99
Coffee of the Day
Iced Specialty*
See full menu

Location

3527 hwy 153

Greenville SC

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

13 Stripes River Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miyabi Jr Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Sprout Ridge Bakery and Country Store

No reviews yet

"When you have eaten and been satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land He has given you."
Deuteronomy 8:10

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston