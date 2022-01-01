Coyote Crossing Restaurant
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
3605 Reviews
$$
800 Spring Mill Ave
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken PA 19428
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Shack in the Back
100% Fruity Goodness
Deli on 4th
Italian corner Deli
Brunch
Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!
Spring Mill Café
The Spring Mill Café has been serving French country fare since 1978. We're a BYO that serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The historic property features the original Spring Mill general store, and the picturesque converted farmhouse.