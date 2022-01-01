Go
Coyote Crossing Restaurant

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

3605 Reviews

$$

800 Spring Mill Ave

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Burrito Carnitas$18.00
Carnitas, Beans, Rice, Queso Mexicano, Salsa Tomatillo, Crema, Queso Fresco
Brussels Sprouts$14.20
Brussels sprouts, Chimmicuri, Queso Fresco
Chips and pico$5.00
32 oz Traditional TOGO$22.00
Taco Pollo$8.00
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Filete$11.00
Filet of beef, Cambray onions, Guacamole
Elote$12.85
Corn, Mayo,Queso Fresco
Guacamole$16.80
Avocado, Serrano, Onions, Lime
Taco Mahi Mahi$11.00
Mahi Mahi, Avocado, Pineapple, Lettuce, Poblano Aioli
Taco Carnitas$8.65
Carnitas, Onion, Cilantro, Chicharon, Salsa Verde
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken PA 19428

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Shack in the Back

No reviews yet

100% Fruity Goodness

Deli on 4th

No reviews yet

Italian corner Deli

Brunch

No reviews yet

Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!

Spring Mill Café

No reviews yet

The Spring Mill Café has been serving French country fare since 1978. We're a BYO that serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The historic property features the original Spring Mill general store, and the picturesque converted farmhouse.

