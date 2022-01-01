Coyote Kitchen
Southwest & Caribbean Soulfood. At Coyote Kitchen we serve Animal Welfare Approved antibiotic and hormone-free meat options, eco-friendly ocean fishes, vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free dining options, savory daily specials, and flavors to die for! Browse our MENU to find out what we have to offer. COYOTE KITCHEN is a family-owned business located in Boone, NC.
200 Southgate Dr
Location
200 Southgate Dr
Boone NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
10 High Country Lanes- New
Come in and enjoy!
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Appalachian Mountain Brewery's mission is to sustainably brew high quality beer, support local non-profits and help our community prosper. Our mission is simple: sustainability, community and philanthropy.
Appalachia Cookie Co
Come in and enjoy!
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
Come in and enjoy!