Coyote Sonoma
Join us on our spacious outdoor patio or inside our restaurant for lunch & dinner! We are back open with a fresh new menu - featuring favorites such as paninis, burgers, shareable appetizers and gourmet entrees, plus beer, cider and wine all on tap, and great options by the glass or bottle too!
We are a great meeting place for friends and family, or for a fun night out, listening to live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
We look forward to hosting you!
44f Mill Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
44f Mill Street
Healdsburg CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am