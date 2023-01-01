Cozad restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cozad restaurants
More about Mickies
Mickies
420 S Meridian Ave, Cozad
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE
|$6.99
Served with Pickle Spear & French Fries
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$11.99
Crispy Bacon & American Cheese on a 5oz Patty, Served with French Fries and Garnish on the side
|#17
|$10.99
Ham, Peppers, Onions & Cheese with a side of Salsa
More about Studio 6 Bistro - 242 East 8th Street
Studio 6 Bistro - 242 East 8th Street
242 East 8th Street, Cozad
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$0.00
homemade pasta, house marinara, mozzarella stuffed beef & pork meatballs, parmesan cheese. Full order includes choice of side salad and fresh breadstick!
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$12.00
Top cut roll, grilled lemon butter shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Cajun aioli. Includes choice of side.
|The Classic
|$11.00
Açaí blended with banana, coconut milk, topped with strawberry slices, banana slices, granola, and honey.
More about Meridian Tap House - 714 Meridian St
Meridian Tap House - 714 Meridian St
714 Meridian St, Cozad