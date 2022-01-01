Go
Vegan
Burgers
Sandwiches

Cozy Plum Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1308 Reviews

$$

1899 Mendocino Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Carne Asada Tacos (2)$15.95
blended corn & flour tortilla (gluten), gem leaf, sour cream (cashews), broiled brisket (soy), pico de gallo, avocado, crispy fried onions, garden crena (cashews), flaxseed
Crispy Tenders Wrap$16.95
giant tortilla, crispy tenders (soy/gluten), iceberg/napa cabbage blend, tomatoes, & housemade ranch
Tater Tots$6.95
Avocado Quinoa Bowl (GF)$15.95
avocado, quinoa, radish sprouts, white beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo & garden crema (cashews) on lettuce
Taco Ensalada$16.95
napa/iceberg shreds, tortilla chips, taco meat, spicy queso, pico de gallo, avocado, spicy crema (cashews), ranch & sprinkled with quinoa.
Cozy Crunch$16.95
giant tortilla, ranch, napa/iceberg shreds, toasted tortilla chips, pico, crema, Impossible taco meat (soy), spanish rice, white beans, spicy queso, sour cream (cashews)
Mac & Cheese (Pint)$8.95
a pint of the creamiest, smokiest, most cheddary, buttery, mac in town (gluten), dressed w/ baby tomatoes, scallions, quinoa, applewood smoked salt & cashew crema
(THIS ITEM CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN-FREE)
BBQ Drumsticks$16.95
six flambéed and broiled drumsticks (soy) in house-made BBQ sauce, served with side of bbq & ranch
Butternut Squash Bowl (GF)$15.95
roasted squash, sour cream (cashews), pumpkin & sunflower seeds, pickled jalapeño & carrots, petite romaine, white bean salad, garden crema (cashews), radish sprouts on lettuce
Loaded Layered Nachos$16.95
taco meat, white and black beans, pico de gallo, spicy queso, green onions, cashew crema, sour cream, layered w/ toasted corn tortilla chips
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1899 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95401

Directions

