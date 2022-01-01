Go
Cozy's Roadhouse

Cozy's is South Whidbey's oldest restaurant and has been operating continuously since 1932! Come join us for burgers, Fish & Chip's and Pizza. We have a little bit for everyone.

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8872 WA-525 • $$

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole 2oz$2.00
2 oz portion
Grilled Jalapenos 4oz$2.49
Tartar Sauce 2oz$1.19
Horse Radish Sauce 2 oz$1.99
Guacamole 8oz$6.00
Au Jus 8oz$2.99
8 oz cup of Au jus
Dressings 2 oz$1.19
BBQ Sauce 8oz$4.99
Dressings 8oz$4.99
Bacon 2 slices$2.49
2 strips of honey smoked bacon
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8872 WA-525

Clinton WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
