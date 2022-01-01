Go
Toast

Cozzola's Pizza

Enjoy Life, Eat Good PIzza!

PIZZA

1112 Oakridge Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (675 reviews)

Popular Items

12" The Omnivore Pizza$21.69
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers
14" Take & Bake CYOP$13.59
14" Cheese Pizza$15.99
14" Hannah's Pizza$24.85
Garlic Olive Oil Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese
Personal Salad Ranch Dressing$3.99
*14" Create Your Own Pizza$15.99
14" The Omnivore Pizza$25.99
Fresh Garlic Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Bell Peppers
*12" Create Your Own Pizza$12.95
Personal Salad Italian Dressing$3.99
12" Big Veggie Pizza$21.69
Basil Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Bell Pepper, Tomatoes, Artichokes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1112 Oakridge Dr

Fort Collins CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Domenics - Fort Collins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Otto Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grey Rock Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Your favorite independent and locally owned hangout for great food, cold drinks, all the games and a whole lot of fun.

Gib's NY Bagels

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston