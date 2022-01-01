Go
Toast

CP Burger

Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.

433 E. Durant Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$6.00
Tater Tots$4.95
CP Miner Meal$11.25
Burger, American Cheese, Fries or Tater Tots, Soft Drink
CP Burger$9.95
1/3 lb Burger, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, CP Sauce
Greek Salad$11.25
Romaine, Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette
Chicken Burger$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, CP Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
CP Fries$4.75
Hand Cut French Fries
Kale Salad$11.25
Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Currants, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice
Summit Burger$11.95
1/3 lb Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, CP Sauce
See full menu

Location

433 E. Durant Ave.

Aspen CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wild Fig

No reviews yet

Cozy Parisian brasserie with a vibrant atmosphere. Sun-drenched food from France, Italy, Spain & Greece. Boutique wine list.

Spring Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

The Snow Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston