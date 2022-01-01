CP Burger
Serving Aspen-style fast food—high-quality beef, tuna & falafel burgers, hotdogs, truffle fries, Lulu Wilson's famous kale salad, milkshakes & spiked shakes. Ice-skating in the winter and mini-golf in the summer.
433 E. Durant Ave.
Popular Items
Location
433 E. Durant Ave.
Aspen CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Wild Fig
Cozy Parisian brasserie with a vibrant atmosphere. Sun-drenched food from France, Italy, Spain & Greece. Boutique wine list.
Spring Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Paradise Bakery
Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”
The Snow Lodge
Come in and enjoy!