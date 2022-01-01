Go
Toast

NexDine

Email unit206crosspoint@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

550 E Swedesford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
20oz SODA$1.29
DAILY CHEF SPECIAL
Hand-breaded Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, on toasted focaccia.
Served alongside roasted Parmesan zucchini
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
ROASTED TURKEY BLT$6.99
House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Cream of Broccoli Soup
See full menu

Location

550 E Swedesford Rd

Wayne PA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

