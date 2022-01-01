Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Discover Louisville’s premiere indoor and outdoor dining experience. Nestled along the scenic banks of the Ohio River, Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille offers delicious seafood dishes, international cuisine and an array of refined American fare – all served in a picturesque atmosphere.
Choose elegant indoor dining, dockside service or enjoy the breeze and let your mind drift while you enjoy in the breathtaking view from one of our decks and patios.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
5700 Captains Quarters Rd • $$
5700 Captains Quarters Rd
Prospect KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
