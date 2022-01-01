Go
Toast

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

Discover Louisville’s premiere indoor and outdoor dining experience. Nestled along the scenic banks of the Ohio River, Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille offers delicious seafood dishes, international cuisine and an array of refined American fare – all served in a picturesque atmosphere.
Choose elegant indoor dining, dockside service or enjoy the breeze and let your mind drift while you enjoy in the breathtaking view from one of our decks and patios.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5700 Captains Quarters Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)

Popular Items

Wontons - Green Chili$10.00
Five wontons stuffed with green chiles, jalapeno & jack cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Chili Lime Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with chili-lime shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, & spicy remoulade.
Guinness Beer Battered Cod Tacos$15.00
Three soft flour tortillas filled with fried Guinness-battered cod tacos, cabbage, pico de gallo and a spicy remoulade.
Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spinach Queso Dip$10.00
House-made creamy, cheese dip made with green chiles & spinach. Served with bread sticks & tortilla chips.
Chicken Tender App$10.00
Chicken tenderloins, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo Sauce.
Harrod's Burger$15.00
Half pound Angus burger with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
Smoked Wings$13.00
Eight house smoked jumbo wing sections served with tortilla chips & celery. Your choice of plain, buffalo or jerk style.
Fried Cod Sandwich$13.00
Two deep fried cod filets with rye bread, fries, and tartar sauce.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5700 Captains Quarters Rd

Prospect KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pine Room

No reviews yet

Enjoy a high quality neighborhood restaurant in Harrods Creek.

Grassa Gramma

No reviews yet

To schedule your order for later, go online to https://www.toasttab.com/grassa-gramma.

Impellizzeri's Pizza

No reviews yet

Louisville's Original Scratch Pizza & Pasta kitchen.

Martini Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Welcome to Martini Italian Bistro, where our made from-scratch kitchen and award winning cocktails make us the place to be. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner to savor the generously portioned and exquisitely flavored pastas, pizzas, meats and seafood dishes, Martini Italian Bistro is everything you love Italy for.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston