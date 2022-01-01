Crab Boil 59
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
15507 IL-59 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15507 IL-59
Plainfield IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
Making it fresh for you!
Feel free to follow us on Facebook
@bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza
Hazel Marie's
An old fashioned ice cream parlor in the heart of Downtown Plainfield
BeAttitudes
Come in and enjoy!
Opera House Steak & Seafood
Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Plainfield's Historic Opera House