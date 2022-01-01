Go
Toast

Crab Boil 59

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

15507 IL-59 • $$

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp (Headless)$15.99
King Crab Legs$48.99
Shellfish Medley$32.99
Extra Sausage$1.25
Extra Potato$1.25
Snow Crab Legs$20.99
Shrimp (Whole)$12.99
Shrimp (Peeled/Deveined)$18.99
French Fries$4.50
Extra Corn$1.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

15507 IL-59

Plainfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Making it fresh for you!
Feel free to follow us on Facebook
@bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza

Hazel Marie's

No reviews yet

An old fashioned ice cream parlor in the heart of Downtown Plainfield

BeAttitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Opera House Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Plainfield's Historic Opera House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston