Crab Cake Cafe

You've never had a crab cake like this before!
Join us for lunch or dinner and try one of our delicious one-of-a-kind, all lump crab meat, no fillers (ever), crab cakes, fresh seafood salads or piping hot Chesapeake inspired soups.

140 National Plaza

Popular Items

Traditional Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
Hand Cut French Fries$3.95
Maryland Vegetable Crab Soup
Loaded with veggies and jumbo lump crab meat!
Seafood Gumbo$2.00
Hearty and spicy with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage!
Single Crab Cake Entree$19.95
Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
Cream of Crab Soup
Perfectly creamy, seasoned with a touch of sherry and topped with jumbo lump crab meat.
Crab Melt
Traditional Maryland Crab Cake served on a toasted English muffin with melted cheddar cheese
Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
Double Crab Cake Entree$36.95
Pick any two of our crab cake flavors
Location

140 National Plaza

National Harbor MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

Brother Jimmy's

The Finest North Carolina BBQ

Grace’s Mandarin -

Grace’s Mandarin presents a fusion of modern Asian inspired dishes with a flair in an elegant and refined ambiance. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views of the Potomac River, in the heart of National Harbor, with patio seating available during the warmer months.

Succotash - National Harbor

SUCCOTASH is named after the classic dish that has been a longstanding staple of the Southern table. While many know “Succotash” when they see it, the dish has been interpreted, modified and passed from generation to generation for centuries. While Succotash between families will share similarities, each family’s recipe is deeply personal and reminiscent of those special suppers that brings kin together. Our “Succotash” is special to us and we invite you to experience the South from our point of view.

